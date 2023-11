IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 47

Doug Bidwell

Happy Belated Thanksgiving, welcome back to work, and pass the turkey and cranberry sauce leftovers if you don’t mind.

Speaking of leftovers, there are some new patches for IBM i 7.2, which were updated on November 14. You can check out SF99719 720 Group HIPER – level 237 at this link and SF99718 720 Group Security – level 126 at that link.

There is also a security vulnerability you need to be aware of, specifically Security Bulletin: Multiple Vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK affect IBM WebSphere Application Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to the October 2023 CPU, for which more information is available here. Here are the affected products and releases:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Continuous delivery IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Technology Refresh

Java

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.4:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Technology Refresh

Java

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Temporary Storage PTFs

Tip O’ The Week: An immutable backup is a backup file that can’t be altered in any way. An immutable backup should be unchangeable and able to deploy to production servers immediately in case of ransomware attacks or other data loss. The key difference between mutable and immutable backup is that data saved by an immutable backup solution can’t be tampered with or modified. On the other hand, mutable backups can be easily encrypted, changed, or deleted – common tactics used by cybercriminals trying to force a ransom payment. What would be an immutable backup of an IBM i system/partition?

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

JAVA: Java on IBM i, 1117839

EE: Removing Anynet Configurations Prior to Configuration of Enterprise Extender 683495

PTF: IBM i Group PTFs with level, 7025229

PTF: Roadmap to IBM i Preventive Service Planning Documentation, 667567

Security: IBM i Security Asset Versions, 6589841

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

ACS_NAV: IBM i Access – Client Solutions 5733XJ1, 1107591

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

7074501: Creating a one page PDF file from a spooled file

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (11/18/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 10/06/23 SI84569 SE80598 SI84813 (When available) 7.4 10/06/23 SI84583 SE80598 SI84817 (When available) 7.3 10/06/23 SI84586 SE80598 SI84842 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44