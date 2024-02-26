No Matter Where You Are Going, Migrate Live Helps You Get There

Ash Giddings

Businesses are now faced with more choices than ever before when it comes to their IBM i environments. Should they keep them on-premise on Power10 following a well-trodden path, migrate them to a partner’s Power cloud, or embrace the public cloud? Or maybe some combination of the three?

Whatever the decision, probably the largest hurdle is the actual migration, with downtime invariably not an option coupled with the challenge of moving terabytes of critical data without impacting the business. Traditional migration methods are time-consuming, prone to error and come with integrity risks. In addition, system administrators and those responsible for the migration are often tasked with juggling both their day job and ensuring the migration is a success. There simply is no room for error.

Picture this: seamless transitions, zero disruption to your business operations, and peace of mind for all stakeholders. Enter Maxava Migrate Live – your ultimate solution to IBM i migrations or hardware upgrades. Maxava Migrate Live combines cutting-edge software replication technology with expert services to ensure your IBM i migration journey is smooth sailing. Whether you’re shifting workloads to the cloud, upgrading the operating system or hardware, or consolidating partitions, Maxava has your back, eliminating risk, keeping downtime to an absolute minimum while always maintaining data integrity.

The finer details of Maxava Migrate Live include the installation of Maxava HA, the creation of the initial replica on the target server, a period of continuous replication along with a series of simulated role swaps to enable the testing of applications and communications, before finally cutting over to the new environment. All without impacting the business.

Whether you’re a managed service provider, a customer, or a hardware specialist, Maxava Migrate Live streamlines upgrades, physical relocations, and transitions to data centers or the cloud. And the best part? No prior expertise is needed – Maxava Migrate Live is a turnkey solution, ensuring a seamless transition.

But wait, there’s more! Migrate Live from Maxava is not just a product – it’s a managed service offering. With temporary licenses of a top-tier IBM i replication technology for up to three months on two named systems, you’ll have a dedicated project manager at your disposal. They will work hand in hand with your internal teams, coordinating Maxava’s experts to align with your timelines and objectives. Say hello to hassle-free migrations and upgrades – courtesy of Maxava Migrate Live.

Whether you’re an existing Maxava customer, are using a competitive product, or don’t currently have a high availability solution in place, it makes no difference, Maxava Migrate Live will work for you.

With an impressive, solid track-record of assisting organizations in their migration endeavors, Maxava sets the standard in flawless migrations. With a team of experienced technical specialists, Maxava boasts extensive knowledge and practical know-how, to guide you through every phase of the migration. With meticulous planning coupled with hands-on expertise during the migration process itself, Maxava has got you covered every step of the way. Trust Maxava to turn your migration challenges into success stories.

Ash Giddings is a product manager at Maxava and an IBM Champion 2023.

This content is sponsored by Maxava.

