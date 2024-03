IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 9

Doug Bidwell

IBM i 7.2 has been superseded a long time ago, but there is still a lot of it in the Power Systems installed base and Big Blue is still making updates to it for those customers who are stuck on the 7.2 release and who are stuck paying for extended support, which is very expensive. To that end, there is a new 720 Group HIPER, level 242, rolled up in PTF patch SF99719, which you can read about here.

There are also two new security vulnerabilities for the IBM i stack.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty could provide weaker than expected security (CVE-2023-50312), which you can find out about at this link. The affected releases and versions are WebSphere Application Server Liberty 17.0.0.3 through 24.0.0.2.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: ISC BIND on IBM i is vulnerable to denial of service attacks due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can see the details of here. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-SS1 Option 31 contains the fix for the vulnerability, which are outlined here:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 Option 31 PTF Number 7.5 SI85949 7.4 SI85950 7.3 SI85951 7.2 SI85952

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Tip O’ The Week: Latest IBM Pre-upgrade Verification (PRUV) tool for IBM i for MacOS or Windows is dated 2024-01-24. Find out more at this link.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Content Manager: How do I check the server version in Content Manager OnDemand for i?, 488939

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (03/02/24). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release):

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available) 7.4 01/24/24 SI84712 SE81069 SI85707 (Read Special Instructions!) SI84563 SI83654 7.3 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

