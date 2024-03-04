Focusing On People: Strengthening Cybersecurity In IBM Power Systems

Tom Horan

In the digital realm, cybersecurity is crucial, particularly for essential infrastructures like IBM Power Systems. These machines support various business functions and are prime targets for cyberattacks. Even the most fortified tech defenses can crumble due to one human error. This concise guide highlights the critical importance of the human element in safeguarding IBM Power Systems from cyber threats and outlines key strategies for implementing a people-centric security framework.

Understanding The Threat Scene

The cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving and becoming increasingly complex, with hackers continuously devising new, innovative tactics to exploit vulnerabilities. Among the emerging trends are ransomware attacks, where malicious actors hold organizations’ data hostage in exchange for a ransom, phishing scams that trick unsuspecting individuals into revealing sensitive information, and supply chain breaches that exploit weaknesses in third-party systems.

Despite built-in security measures, IBM Power Systems are not immune to targeted attacks, putting organizations that rely on these systems at risk. These systems often handle sensitive data, making them appealing targets for cybercriminals. Furthermore, mismanagement of these intricate systems can also leave them vulnerable to exploitation, further emphasizing the need for diligent and comprehensive security measures.

The Role Of People In Cybersecurity

Human behavior plays a critical role in the occurrence of cybersecurity breaches, as even seemingly innocent mistakes can have detrimental consequences. These mistakes can range from something as simple as clicking on a harmful link to falling prey to elaborate social engineering scams. These types of attacks specifically target the vulnerabilities and emotions of individuals, ultimately leading them to divulge sensitive information or unknowingly grant unauthorized access to their systems. Thus, it is essential to understand and address human behavior to effectively combat and prevent cybersecurity threats.

Adopting A People-Centric Approach

To bolster cybersecurity in IBM Power Systems, organizations need to focus on people. Here are some key strategies:

Cybersecurity Training: It is crucial for businesses to regularly educate and train their employees on cybersecurity best practices to prevent cyber-attacks and protect sensitive information. This includes teaching them how to recognize and avoid phishing attempts, the importance of maintaining strong password hygiene, and the need to report any suspicious activity immediately. By continuously reinforcing these practices, companies can ensure their employees are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively safeguard their organization’s digital assets.

Policy and Procedures: When setting up clear policies and procedures, it is important to consider all aspects of IT practices, access control measures, and incident response protocols. This includes defining the specific actions that are considered acceptable in regard to IT, such as the appropriate use of technology and proper handling of sensitive information. Access control measures should also be clearly outlined, such as password requirements, user permissions, and authentication processes. Additionally, it is crucial to establish detailed incident response protocols in case of any security breaches or data breaches, including steps to contain, mitigate, and report the incident. These policies and procedures should be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure they align with current best practices and industry standards.

When setting up clear policies and procedures, it is important to consider all aspects of IT practices, access control measures, and incident response protocols. This includes defining the specific actions that are considered acceptable in regard to IT, such as the appropriate use of technology and proper handling of sensitive information. Access control measures should also be clearly outlined, such as password requirements, user permissions, and authentication processes. Additionally, it is crucial to establish detailed incident response protocols in case of any security breaches or data breaches, including steps to contain, mitigate, and report the incident. These policies and procedures should be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure they align with current best practices and industry standards. Multi-Factor Authentication: Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a highly recommended security measure that requires users to provide multiple forms of identification to access their accounts or devices. This added protection layer helps ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information. By combining different factors, such as a password or PIN, with a physical token or biometric scan, MFA creates a more robust and reliable authentication process.

User Behavior Analytics (UBA): Use UBA tools to carefully monitor and supervise user activity and identify any unusual or abnormal patterns that could indicate security breaches or attacks. By utilizing UBA tools, you can proactively identify and mitigate potential risks, safeguarding your system and preventing any potential threats from causing harm.

Utilizing Managed Services Providers (MSPs)

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and frequent, it has become essential for businesses to have a solid defense against potential attacks. This is where MSPs come in. They offer a full range of cybersecurity services, including:

Security Expertise: MSPs have the skill and experience to set up and manage customized security solutions for IBM Power Systems environments. From conducting thorough assessments and audits to identifying potential vulnerabilities and implementing robust security measures, MSPs possess the necessary tools and techniques to ensure the protection and integrity of IBM Power Systems.

24/7 Monitoring: MSPs offer round-the-clock surveillance to ensure the safety and security of your systems and data. With constant monitoring, any suspicious activity can be quickly identified and addressed. MSPs also provide real-time threat detection and response, ensuring that any potential threats are swiftly mitigated to prevent any harm to your business.

MSPs offer round-the-clock surveillance to ensure the safety and security of your systems and data. With constant monitoring, any suspicious activity can be quickly identified and addressed. MSPs also provide real-time threat detection and response, ensuring that any potential threats are swiftly mitigated to prevent any harm to your business. Cost-Effectiveness: MSPs eliminate the burden of hiring, training, and managing a dedicated internal security team, providing access to a pool of skilled professionals at a lower overall cost. Their fixed monthly fees offer predictable budgeting compared to the fluctuating costs associated with an internal team. Additionally, you gain access to the latest security solutions and technologies without the upfront investment costs of purchasing and maintaining them in-house. Finally, MSPs handle ongoing security tasks, freeing up your internal IT staff to focus on core business initiatives, leading to increased productivity and overall cost savings.

By adopting a people-centric approach to cybersecurity, organizations using IBM Power Systems can drastically lower their security risks. This involves user education, strong security policies, advanced security solutions, and possible collaboration with an MSP. Putting people first can help organizations build a safer and more resilient IT environment.

To delve deeper into this integral subject, we invite you to register for our upcoming webinar, where we will explore the transformative potentials, the cloud offers and how it aligns with strengthening your cybersecurity posture. This session is designed not just to inform but also to equip you with actionable insights that can drive your organization forward into a resilient and adaptive future.

Register now for our latest webinar and transform the way your business perceives and implements cybersecurity—turn the cloud into your operational advantage and a cornerstone of your defensive strategy. Together, let’s build a security-first culture that not only responds to threats but anticipates and neutralizes them before they can impact your business.

Tom Horan is a vice president of cloud and managed services sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

