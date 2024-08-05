Thoroughly Modern: Proactive Solutions To Enhance IBM i Cloud Security

Lief Morin

IBM i systems are known for their reliability and robust security features, like object-level security, comprehensive auditing, and advanced encryption. Although most cloud journeys start out in search of economic efficiencies, enhanced security quickly becomes the primary reason why IBM i organizations choose to migrate to the cloud. So, it’s crucial to identify and remediate IBM i cloud security challenges early (and often) to realize the benefits of improved security operations for your IBM i environment in the cloud.

A Cloud Computing Recap

Before we dive into specific security issues, let’s quickly recap what cloud computing is. Essentially, cloud computing refers to the consumption of services – like compute, storage, software applications, and other solutions – through a secure (or sometimes not so secure) network. Instead of on-site physical servers and hardware, those resources are accessed remotely.

There are three main types of cloud computing: public, private, and hybrid. Public clouds are run by third-party providers and offer resources to multiple customers via shared or dedicated networks. Private clouds are managed by your organization, which gives you more control over resources. Hybrid clouds mix both public and private clouds and provide greater flexibility and optimized workload management.

Cloud Security Considerations

When you migrate IBM i workloads to the cloud, it’s essential to keep security top of mind. For example, access and communication between your on-premises network must be secure. To start, you need to establish secure connectivity through an IPSEC (VPN) tunnel or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), but it’s equally important to configure and audit strict firewall rules and port configurations to prevent unauthorized access and ensure secure data exchanges.

On August 15, I’ll tackle the bigger picture of IBM i cloud strategy in our webinar, “Elevate Your IBM i Cloud Strategy,” but in the meantime here are some tips to keep your cloud workloads secure:

Build A Security-First Culture

To navigate the complexities of cloud security, I recommend a strong culture of security throughout the organization. Every team member, not just the IT department, should be aware of potential threats and security protocols.

Regular audits and disciplined user access management are fundamental. Review user profiles and ensure best practices in data access are followed. When you focus on the human element and actively discourage complacency in security measures, you further minimize risks in your operations.

Security training and awareness programs for employees should be mandatory. These programs should cover the latest cybersecurity threats, safe online practices, and the importance of strong passwords. Simulated phishing exercises will also reinforce learning and highlight the risks of social engineering attacks. This not only enhances employee awareness but also improves the overall security culture within the organization. Repetition and accountability reinforce the messages.

When you equip employees with the knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to potential security threats, you create a more vigilant workforce.

Proactive Threat Assessment and Mitigation

A methodical approach is essential to effectively assess and mitigate security risks in your cloud environments. Start with regular security scans and other system audits and ensure strict adherence to established security policies. Of course, mitigate any identified risks as soon as possible. It’s also crucial to develop a robust reporting mechanism for security incidents, coupled with a comprehensive incident response strategy to manage any events that arise… Click here to read the full article and access more IBM i cloud security insights.

Lief Morin is the general manager of cloud at Fresche Solutions. He started his career in 1990 as a programmer and field engineer on the AS/400 and RS/6000. He founded and ran an IBM solutions provider for 20 years and joined Fresche after selling that business. He specializes in cloud services for IBM i.

This content is sponsored by Fresche Solutions.

