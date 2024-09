IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 36

Doug Bidwell

The Apache Web server and the WebSphere middleware that runs on top of it are not working together well. We have caught wind of the HTTP Apache Server Failing to Start After WebSphere 9.0 Fixpack Update. ‘HTP8091 HTTP Server post-configuration step failed’ Error in the HTTP Server Joblog, which you can find out more about here. After a WebSphere 9.0 fixpack update is applied, HTTP servers associated with a WebSphere 9.0 server fail to start and throw a “HTP8091 HTTP Server post-configuration step failed” error. Click on link above to see resolution.

Also, there is a security vulnerability you need to worry about across the IBM i stack. That’s Security Bulletin: ISC BIND on IBM i is vulnerable to a remote attacker causing a denial of service due to multiple vulnerabilities, with details at this link. The PTFs to patch this are as follows:

IBM i Release PTF Number 7.5 SJ01540 7.4 SJ01569 7.3 SJ01570 7.2 SJ01571

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server traditional V9.0

PTF Groups 7.4:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server traditional V9.0

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server traditional V9.0

Tip O’ The Week: If you have an uninterruptible power supply for your Power Systems machine, you need to check out QMGTOOLS/DSPUPSSTS, which you can find out about here and which displays the status of the UPS backing up the main power on the machine. And if you don’t have a UPS that is powerful enough to at least allow for an orderly shutdown of your Power Systems server in the event of a power outage, why not?

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide these past two weeks:

System: Software Servers Table, N/A

EIM: Single Sign-on (EIM), N/A

EIM: IBM i Single Sign-on Configuration Planning Worksheets, 636779

EIM: Single Sign-On Configuration, 686609

EIM: Troubleshooting single sign-on, N/A

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

ODBC: How to create IBM i connection objects in the ACS Windows Application Package, 667991

ODBC: Set up your system for the IBM i Access ODBC driver, N/A

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Using Ansible for Automation with IBM Power Systems, https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpieces/pdfs/sg248551.pdf

IBM Power S1014, S1022s, S1022, and S1024 Technical Overview and Introduction, https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/abstracts/redp5675.html

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 09/14/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available)(read the recommendations) 7.4 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available)(read the recommendations) 7.3 08/30/24 MJ00610 DT395533 MJ01742 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

