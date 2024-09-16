ISE Grows MSP Business With Maxava’s Monitor Mi8

Alex Woodie

Maxava, the global provider of innovative monitoring, high availability, and disaster recovery software and services solutions for the IBM i platform, announced today that Information Systems Engineering (ISE) is finding success using Maxava’s Mi8 to monitor its clients IBM i systems.

ISE, which provides consulting, software, and managed services for IBM i clients, was founded in 1984. The company’s specialty is working with the Infor XA (MAPICS) line of ERP software. The company also owns Paper-Less, a manufacturing execution solution (MES). Experts in the IBM i, ISE employees have over 300 years of RPG programming experience and over 70 years of consulting expertise. (You can find out more about the company at ise-erp.com/company.

ISE launched its managed service provider (MSP) business in 2021. Since then, the business has grown quickly as IBM i customers struggling to hire experienced operators look to get out of the business of running their own hardware.

As the MSP business started to take off, ISE realized it needed software to help automate the monitoring of multiple production systems. “We needed something that was relatively simple for our team to use, something that they could learn relatively easily,” said Tony Fleischman, the vice president at ISE.

The company considered developing its own tools. With a team of consultants experienced with Infor XA and other ERP systems, ISE developing had the development and engineering resources to build its own, Fleischman said.

“But as soon as we started talking about it, we said, somebody’s got to already doing this,” Fleischman stated. “We shouldn’t need to write our own set of proprietary tools to do this.”

ISE analyzed the market and determined that two IBM i systems monitoring tools could fill the need: Monitor Mi8 from Maxava, a cloud-hosted monitoring system that features a native IBM i agent and web and mobile client interfaces, and another product from a well-known utility vendor. After trying out both tools, ISE determined that Mi8 was the better fit.

Both tools covered the basics of monitoring IBM i systems, Fleischman said, but the scales tipped in Mi8’s favor when it came to ease of use, simplicity of installation, and cost. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded the use of Mi8 across more than a dozen customers.

“ISE is a great partner for us because they are so well aligned with our vision for the future,” said John Dominic, Maxava’s global vice president of sales and marketing.

“Mi8 is core technology which we continue to evolve into new partner-centric solutions – from security modules to turnkey service management. As an Infor application service provider, ISE makes for great company as we continue this journey to make remote services more collaborative for customers and partners.”

If you want to be an Mi8 partner, reach and contact Maxava. Join the club.

This content is sponsored by Maxava.

