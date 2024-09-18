Four Hundred Monitor, September 18

Jenny Thomas

One of the ways we can assess the health of a publicly held company is by watching the stock market. On a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer looked specifically at IBM, stating that he is increasingly impressed with IBM and specifically giving the credit to CEO Arvind Krishna and IBM’s strong performance in AI and hybrid cloud solutions. While our i ecosystem is just a sliver of IBM’s portfolio, a rising tide lifts many boats, so we’re happy to see Big Blue getting some props. Read the full story, and get more news from around the industry, in our Top Stories below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(yahoo!finance) CEO Arvind Krishna gets some props for “reinventing” IBM.

(Barchart) More than 30 years later, the stoic, old computer company has stayed relevant.

(Game Developer) Big Blue wins $44.9 million patent infringement suit, but Zynga is already planning an appeal.

(CoStar) IBM hopes to lure talent to its New York offices with lush amenities including an outdoor terrace about half the size of a football field.

(Times Union) IBM is hiring at its Albany, New York, computer chip research facility, according to CEO Arvind Krishna.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(DRV Tech) Learn all about SpoolFlex in less than 90 seconds.

(Fortra) The 25th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey is live. Join the conversation by taking the survey and help shape the future of the platform.

(Fresche Solutions) Download this free eBook for practical strategies to bridge the talent gap and keep your systems running smoothly.

(Incredible i Show) The latest episode of everyone’s favorite podcast features a discussion of advanced SQL and Dev techniques with Mike Zaringhalam.

(Manta Technologies) The kids have gone back to school, so why shouldn’t you? Manta is celebrating the end of summer with 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 19 – Webinar – IBM i talent shortages risk your business, leading to operational disruptions, increased downtime, and inefficiencies. This webinar will introduce you to Fresche Solution’s new Keeping the Lights On: TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services. This solution bridges the talent gap to provide expert support and ensure your IBM i systems run smoothly without disruption. More cost-effective than hiring in-house talent, with 24/7 monitoring, proactive management, and unparalleled expertise.

September 24 – Webinar – Are your IBM Power backups holding you back? It’s time to modernize with a smarter, faster, more secure solution. Join us for this live 30-minute webinar, “Virtual Tape, Real Results: Modernizing IBM Power Backups,” and learn how to simplify your backup process while enhancing data protection and recovery speeds. This is your chance to transform your backup strategy and improve overall efficiency. Plus, when you attend, you’ll have the chance to win a SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD (a $100 value)!

October 10 – Webinar – Learn how to replace DB2 Web Query and Query/400 during this webinar from New Generation Software. While there are many query and analytics tools with cool features, you’ve learned that success depends on choosing a vendor committed to technical support and education – a vendor like NGS. NGS-IQ is built for IBM i. It enables business users and over-worked IBM i experts to create and run queries to deliver reports and files to Excel, Web pages, multidimensional models, Adobe PDF, Power BI, and more.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.