Remain Bolsters Development Options with TD/OMS

Alex Woodie

Remain Software recently rolled out a major upgrade to its change management software for IBM i. The big enhancements with TD/OMS 16.1 include the availability of Remain’s Web-based development framework, dubbed Octo, as well as support for the popular Web-based IDE, VS Code.

Remain Software introduced Octo more than two years ago as a lightweight Web-based framework to unite its various IBM i offerings. Short for Open Core for Technology Orchestration, Octo was initially put forward as a way to integrate and display information from other Remain Software applications, such as TD/OMS, Gravity, API Studio, and MiWorkplace, its lightweight, Web-based IDE.

With the latest refresh in TD/OMS 16.1, Octo has emerged as a full-fledged code editor that allows Remain users to jump into code editing from the comfort of TD/OMS.

“We are geared towards a zero install development experience,” Remain says in its blog post on the launch of Octo in TD/OMS. “We still support our rich client and RDi, because these are still the best option for power users.”

Many IBM i shops are turning to another lightweight option for Web-based development: VS Code. The Microsoft product is currently the most popular IDE in the world, and thanks to Code for IBM i, the plug-in created by Liam Allan, VS Code also now supports development of ILE languages, including RPG and COBOL.

The Dutch ISV introduced several other notable enhancements with this release, including a new SSL configuration options for REST server instances that will enhance security. Remain also bolstered its REST API documentation, which it says will simplify integration and development.

Several new CLI and REST APIs have been added to the DevOps tool to bolster automation. On the CLI front, the following four APIs are new:

OMQCHGVC – API Version Conflict

OMQCHGUV – API User Defined Substitution Variable

OMQCHGPT – API Pre Transfer Check

OMQCHGRS – API Rules

Meanwhile, on the REST front, the new APIs include:

REST Version Conflict API

REST Impact Analysis API

REST Label API

Other enhancements with this release include “major GUI improvements” fixes for application interface issues, and enhanced tree node comparisons. Remain has also delivered new server-side functionality, including improved checkout and promotion capabilities for IFS objects.

“With TD/OMS V16.1, we’re providing our clients with cutting-edge tools to streamline their development processes and enhance productivity,” Remain Software Managing Director Marco Kok said in a press release. “This release represents our commitment to continuous innovation and meeting the evolving needs of IBM i developers and organizations.”

TD/OMS 16.1 is the culmination of three milestone releases. For more information, check out the company’s blog post here.

