IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 8

Doug Bidwell

Two big security vulnerabilities greet you as you start your week. First, we have Security Bulletin: This Power System update is being released to address CVE-2023-52881, which you can find out more about here. We don’t see issues with baseboard management controllers very often, so pay attention to this one.

The affected releases are:

Affected Product(s) Version(s)

OPENBMC FW1060.00 – FW1060.20

OPENBMC OP940.00 – OP940.70

HMC OP940.00 – OP940.72

OPENBMC OP910.00 – OP910.90

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a user gaining elevated privileges due to an unqualified library call [CVE-2024-55898]. You can find out more about this security vulnerability at this link, and the affected releases and their patches are as follows:

7.5 7.4 7.3 7.2

SJ03650 SJ03651 SJ03652 SJ03653

SJ03678 SJ03679 SJ03680 SJ03681

SJ03685 SJ03684 SJ03683 SJ03682

SJ03754 SJ03753 SJ03752 SJ03748

SJ03769 SJ03772 SJ03773 SJ03774

SJ03804 SJ03803 SJ03802 SJ03801

SJ03808 SJ03807 SJ03806 SJ03805

SJ03813 SJ03812 SJ03811 SJ03810

SJ03817 SJ03816 SJ03815 SJ03814

SJ03821 SJ03820 SJ03819 SJ03818

SJ03841 SJ03842 SJ03843 SJ03844

SJ03864 SJ03868 SJ03869 SJ03870

SJ03892 SJ03891 SJ03890 SJ03889

SJ03902 SJ03901 SJ03999 SJ04002

SJ03997 SJ03998 SJ04049 SJ04048

SJ04013 SJ04016 SJ04060 SJ04059

SJ04017 SJ04018 SJ04078 SJ04069

SJ04020 SJ04019 SJ04080 SJ04079

SJ04051 SJ04050 SJ04081 SJ04082

SJ04063 SJ04061 SJ04128 SJ04147

SJ04126 SJ04127 SJ04166 SJ04165

SJ04154 SJ04162 SJ04169 SJ04171

SJ04156 SJ04167 SJ04172 SJ04176

SJ04168 SJ04173 SJ04202 SJ04203

SJ04174 SJ04201 SJ04252 SJ04257

SJ04193 SJ04251 SJ04258 SJ04264

SJ04200 SJ04259

SJ04211

SJ04260

And finally, there are recommended fixes for the Digital Certificate Manager for i (DCM), as follows:

Recommended Fixes for DCM (2025) (V7R5)

02/13/2025 SJ04138 OSP DCM CERTIFICATES WITH ECDSA-521 SHOWS 528 bits

01/23/2025 SJ03546 OSP-DCM INCREMENTAL ENHANCEMENT UPDATE

Recommended Fixes for DCM (2025) (V7R4)

02/13/2025 SJ04137 OSP DCM CERTIFICATES WITH ECDSA-521 SHOWS 528 bits

01/23/2025 SJ03549 OSP-DCM INCREMENTAL ENHANCEMENT UPDATE

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Open Source: A full list of current RPMs, N/A

Open Source: Getting started with Open Source Package Management in IBM i ACS, 706903

(This link is intentionally redundant)

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

OpenSource: Getting started with Open Source Package Management in IBM i ACS, 706903

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 02/22/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 02/14/25 SJ03360 DT422644 SJ03833 (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ03138 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! SJ02952 SJ02797 SJ02479 SJ02450 SJ01867 SJ01802 7.4 01/27/25 SJ03166 DT422373 SJ03785 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6