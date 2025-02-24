Coming To You Live In A Datacenter Very Near You, Or One Far Away, Too

Ash Giddings

We are at a pivotal moment in IBM i history regarding migration options. Public cloud solutions like IBM Power Virtual Server and Skytap on Azure have matured to the point where they are now viable for production workloads, shedding the novelty value that surrounded them during the era which coincided with the launch of IBM’s Power9 machines, to a lesser extent, Power10 iron.

Additionally, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide are well equipped with Power10 hardware and the expertise to support both migrations and ongoing operations. Furthermore, on-premise Power10 delivers impressive price-to-performance benefits, with Power11 poised to raise the bar even further upon its debut in the second half of 2025. With more choices than ever before, the question remains: Which option best suits your environment?

When evaluating these options, several key factors will guide the decision. If latency is a factor, on-premise or a managed services provider (MSP) with a datacenter presence in a geographically agreeable location might be the best choice.

The preference between capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx) also plays a significant role – cloud solutions often suit those favoring OpEx models, while on-premises setups may appeal to those with existing CapEx budgets. Organizations with strong in-house IBM i skills might lean toward on-premise or hybrid setups, while those lacking these skills could benefit from the expertise offered by MSPs or cloud providers.

Data sovereignty requirements can also dictate choices, especially if regulations mandate that data remain within specific geographical boundaries. Additionally, if resource requirements are uncertain or fluctuate, cloud platforms offer simple scalability that on-premises solutions may struggle to match. Finally, whether the workload need is short-term or long-term and whether the operating system version required is supported by a given platform will further influence the ideal solution for your business.

No matter which migration option you choose, Maxava and its Migrate Live solution stand out as the sensible choice for ensuring a smooth, efficient, and reliable transition. Migrate Live is designed to support migrations to cloud, MSP, and on-premises environments with minimal disruption, offering real-time replication for IBM i servers throughout the migration. Whether you’re moving to IBM Power Virtual Server, Skytap on Azure, any of the hundreds of MSPs in the market, or an on-premise setup, Migrate Live provides seamless migration minimizing downtime, helping maintain business continuity throughout the process. Both traditional applications and data residing in *SYSBAS and iASPs are supported, and distance is no barrier.

One of the most underappreciated features of Maxava’s Migrate Live is its ability to facilitate seamless data migration across different versions of the operating system. This capability allows customers to thoroughly test their servers on later OS releases while maintaining synchronized data with their current live servers and applications. This ensures a risk-free environment for testing business critical applications without disrupting business continuity. Migrate Live supports a wide range of supported operating system versions, from legacy releases such as OS/400 V5R3 to the most current version, IBM i 7.5, offering unmatched flexibility and compatibility for today’s IT environments.

Maxava’s Migrate Live service provides a comprehensive, managed solution for seamless IBM i system migrations. The offering includes temporary access to Maxava’s industry-leading replication technology for up to three months across two designated systems. A dedicated project manager ensures smooth execution by collaborating closely with your internal teams and aligning Maxava’s experts to meet your specific timelines and objectives.

Maxava’s pedigree in the IBM i space means that your migration will be backed by years of experience and cutting-edge technology, tailored to your specific needs. Maxava Migrate Live is the ideal solution for organizations seeking both flexibility and reliability, offering the confidence that your migration will be secure, fast, and cost-effective, no matter which path you take.

For more information and to book an initial consultation please visit https://www.maxava.com/migrate-live.

Ash Giddings is a product manager at Maxava and an IBM Champion 2024.

This content is sponsored by Maxava.

