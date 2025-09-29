Talking Training And Skills With System i Developer

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Between 2007 and 2021, the partners in System i Developer – Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, and Paul Tuohy – hosted two RPG & Db2 Summit events per year to help OS/400 and IBM i shops create better databases and the applications that ride atop them. The coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on these in-person events and were, frankly, a lot of work for the partners to bring together and represented a huge financial risk as all in person events always do. (I know this from personal experience over at my other job at The Next Platform.)

But after Tuohy retired in 2023, there was still work for Gantner and Paris to do for the IBM i community, and that meant getting new partners to carry on the work and also bringing new training content to market in a way that was not as financially risky as a full-on, in-person event.

About a month and a half ago, Gantner and Paris brought on the new partners – well known IBM i Champions Patrick Behr, Simon Hutchinson, and Mike Pavlak – and also planned a second edition of the Lunch & Learn series of mini events that are hosted online for free in conjunction with sponsorships from prominent IBM i vendors.

Getting all five of the System i Developers on the Zoom at the same time across lots of different time zones was not easy, and so I only got four out of the five on the horn to talk about training and skills issues in the IBM i base and to hear a bit more about the Lunch & Learn series. But here we are:

We hope you enjoy the conversation, and we also hope you will sign up for the Lunch & Learn events, which are 75-minute sessions and which will be held on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30, as well as on November 4, 5, and 6. You can find out more about the events and sign up at this link.

