What Is Code Transformation Even?

Miranda VanHorn

Transformation is a complex concept. It can mean many different things depending on whom you are asking. It could be UI transformation, where an improvement in the user interface provides all end-users a memorable, personalized, and deeply engaging experience.

It could also refer to code transformation, which improves the performance of applications using a new language or architecture, or it could be a total digital transformation where the system is entirely modernized for business success.

A transformation could also mean changing a physical process of using pen and paper (e.g., documentation or signing of contracts) into a systematic approach using a computer.

Let’s take a quick overview of a transformation project, with words of wisdom from Brian May, director of pre-sales and customer solutions at Profound Logic.

Discovery

A detailed discovery process is essential for a successful transformation initiative. At Profound Logic, we call this the Profound 360, and some of the things that an enterprise discovery stage must cover:

Detailed picture of the current state

Proposed future state

Roadmap

Transformation and replacement strategies

Cost estimates and transformation

Timeline estimate

Risk assessment

UI Transformation

Many organizations come to Profound Logic with IBM heritage, meaning they have many green screen applications. A vital part of the project involves a UI transformation, and Profound Logic aims to eliminate those green screens and transform them into a new web-based UI. The new interface can have an RPG or a Node.js backend, which offers flexibility, allowing us to deliver it as a standalone product or alongside code transformation.

Code Transformation

Profound Logic has an automated technology that helps transform RPG code to Node.js. This type of transformation is a ‘Like for Like’ transformation – we take exactly what you had on RPG and transform it into Node.js. The goal for this transformation is to have the same functionality. This goal is critical because we understand that you spent years and decades building applications to meet your company’s needs. We want to ensure that we’re preserving that heritage – all of the work to develop your applications. Profound Logic wants to make sure that we move what you already have into a more flexible environment.

Although you may think there isn’t much value-added in a Like for Like transformation, Profound Logic will also be doing other things that add a ton of value. One is modularization. Many old RPG applications have massive monolithic applications, and we will try to break them apart during the code transformation process as much as we can. During this process, every subroutine and sub-procedure within that application will be broken up into its Node.js modules to make them easily reusable. We will look for repeated subroutines and eliminate the redundancies.

When we talk about code transformation, it means touching every single line of code. Therefore, everything must be tested. As a result, we’ll also investigate building automated testing and deployment to make all processes efficient and ensure all automated tests are repeatable.

Application Enhancement

After the Like for Like transformation, we will fill in feature gaps. If there are things in your application that you want to do but weren’t possible in RPG, we can start delivering those new business values. New business values could include reimagining a workflow or adding new features or integrations.

To learn more about the stages of a code transformation project, check out Brian May’s series here.

About Profound Logic

Profound Logic has focused on bringing modernization solutions to businesses on the IBM i platform for more than 20 years. We lead the industry with integrated solutions for green screen modernization, new application development, mobile development, open-source, and rapid development/low code solutions for IBM i. We were the first to market with a web-based Visual Designer for RPG application development and the first with a solution for RPG Open Access, making it possible to transform 5250 green screens into rich web interfaces completely.

Have any questions, or are you interested in scheduling a call with us? Email us at sales@profoundlogic.com or call 1-877-224-7768.

Miranda VanHorn is product marketing manager at Profound Logic.

