The Last Power8 Machine Gets End Of Service Notice

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Back in November 2022, amongst a slew of other machinery, customers using the vast majority of the Power Systems servers based on the Power8 processor were warned that IBM was cutting off its maintenance and support for these machines effective between March and October 2024. That may sound like a long time from now, but it really isn’t when you have to hustle a system upgrade, complete with application software, through the budgetary and testing hoops.

We wrote about those Power8 system withdrawals here, and in case you need to dig out the notice again, the new IBM Documentation system has a different set of links and a different numbering scheme, so here is the new one at announcement letter AD22-0870.

What we didn’t notice is that the plain vanilla Power S812, the so-called “Mini” variant of the Power8 lineup announced explicitly for P05-class IBM i customers on Valentine’s Day in 2017, was not on the list of machines that was having its support cut off in 2024. But in announcement letter AD23-0487, dated July 11, the Power S812 was given its last day of maintenance support, which is July 31, 2025. That is plenty of enough time to figure out an upgrade plan – and it won’t be to another, bigger Power8 machine because as we point out, those will be off maintenance around a year or so ahead of this Power S812 machine.

There is, of course, always a chance to get maintenance and parts from third parties, but that support is contingent on the availability of parts in the secondhand equipment channel. This is workable – customers could even buy a second Power S812 and have it as a spare – but it might make sense to try to get to a Power S1014 machine, or a Power S1022s even, and move to IBM i 7.5 and settle in for a few years.

There is always the possibility of moving to the cloud, and there are numerous providers aside from the IBM Power Virtual Server cloud or Microsoft Azure/Skytap – clouds from Fresche Solutions, Focal Point Solutions, Connectria, Meridian IT, and others spring immediately to mind – that will be happy to help customers get on current hardware and systems software in exchange for knowing they will have a steady revenue stream from those customers for years to come.

Power S812 customers, like all other Power8 customers, have options, and they had better start exploring them.

One other thing. In that July 11 announcement letter, end of service dates were set for Storwize V7000 enclosures, various Ultrium 5 and 6 tape drives, ESS storage arrays and FlashSystem 900 arrays and rebadged Brocade Fibre Channel switches sold under IBM’s System Storage brand. There is a whole bunch of third party gear in that announcement that customers have been able to get IBM support for, and it will run out in either 2024 or 2025, depending. If you are one such customers, you had better look at this announcement letter and see how it affects you.

RELATED STORIES

The Power S812 Gets Yet Another Stay Of Execution

A Slew Of Power Systems Features Are Being Sunsetted

The Inevitable Power9 Hardware Withdrawals Begin

Power S812 Gets Another Reprieve, And Other Power Systems Stuff

Entry Power S812 Gets A New – But Still Short – Lease On Life

The Lowdown On Pricing For The Power S812 Mini

IBM i License Transfer Deal Comes To The Power S812 Mini

IBM Gives The Midrange A Valentine’s Day (Processor) Card

More Insight Into The Rumored Power Mini System

Geared Down, Low Cost Power IBM i Box Rumored

The Inevitable Wave Of Power9 Withdrawals Begins (Almost used the same title eleven months apart)

A Shot Across The Bow For Power8 Upgrades

Some Power9 Tweaks And Withdrawals

Some More Power Systems Stuff Swept Into The Dustbin

More Vintage Power Systems Feature Withdrawals

More Vintage Power Systems Stuff Gets The Plug Pulled

IBM Pulls The Plug On First Pass Power9 Entry Machines

Power7 And Power7+ Will Truly Be Dead At The End Of 2020

The Power S812 Gets Yet Another Stay Of Execution

Tweaking Systems And Withdrawal Symptoms

More Withdrawals For Vintage Power Gear

More Power7 And Power8 Features To Bite The Rust

IBM Sunsets Big Iron Power8 Engines As Power9 Engines Loom

IBM Inks In End Of Support For Power6 And Power7 Iron

Sundry Withdrawals For Power7 And Power7+ Gear

Clearing The Decks Ahead Of The Power9 Launch

Say Sayonara To IBM i 7.1 Next Spring

Some Power Systems Tweaks And Sales Withdrawals

Sundry Power Systems Withdrawals, New I/O Tweaks