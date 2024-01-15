End Of Support Announced For IBM Power Middleware Releases

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Last year, Big Blue moved its current and archived announcement letters as well as its sales manuals and other systems such as PRPQ tracking from the ancient IBMLink system (which used to run on its own mainframes for the many decades that we have used it) to a new system called IBM Documentation. The latter of which may perhaps have a better look and feel, but which has a much more difficult way of trying to keep track of what IBM is doing on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis.

The new IBM Documentation system does not allow you to just scroll back into the past, week by week, to see the full expanse of Big Blue’s announcements, across all product. No, it shows you this week and last week and that is it. If you don’t keep up, you have to know what you are looking for to find it and serendipity – which is an important search retrieval technique – is lost.

As a consequence of this new system, we sometimes miss seeing things that IBM is doing that we might have otherwise seen. We are learning the new system and are working to find things so neither we nor you miss anything relating to Power Systems that is important.

With that, we consider announcement letter AD23-0857, IBM is giving customers using earlier versions of its selected middleware for Power Systems fair warning that this earlier code is going to be withdrawn from marketing and have its support removed. IBM often gives very advanced warning of such changes, and this is the case in this particular announcement.

And thus, we find that PowerVC Standard Edition 2.0.0, which is a release of Big Blue’s homegrown implementation of the OpenStack cloud controller that is tailored for Power Systems, will have its support discontinued on September 30, 2024, and PowerVC Standard Edition 2.1.0 will have its support cut off on April 30, 2026. As IBM announced last August, there is no Standard Edition with the 2.2 release of PowerVC, but rather just PowerVC for Private Cloud, which is a slightly different OpenStack bundle. There are free upgrades to PowerVC for Private Cloud 2.2 for customers using the earlier PowerVC Standard Edition releases, which is a good thing.

IBM is also announcing that PowerVM Standard Edition 3.1.X will have its support cut off on September 30, 2025, and the Watson ML Accelerator 1.2.X connector middleware will have its support terminated on September 30, 2024. The 2.0.0 release of the PowerSC security tool, and IBM VM Recovery Manager HA 1.5.0 and IBM VM Recovery Manager DR 1.5.0 all get support cut on April 30, 2025. IBM VM Recovery Manager HA 1.6.0 and IBM VM Recovery Manager DR 1.6.0 all get support cut a year later on April 30, 2026. There is a supported PowerSC 2.2.0 release as well as IBM VM Recovery Manager HA 1.7.0 and IBM VM Recovery Manager DR 1.7.0 that are currently supported.

RELATED STORIES

A Few Power Systems Items At The Cusp Of The New Year

Power Systems Software Gets Its Updates And Tweaks

IBM Takes PowerVM And PowerVC Upscale

Tweaks To The Power Software Stack, And Red Hat Gets Easier

Various Power Systems Software Tweaks Besides The TR Updates

A Slew Of Power Systems Features Are Being Sunsetted

The Inevitable Power9 Hardware Withdrawals Begin

The Inevitable Wave Of Power9 Withdrawals Begins (Almost used the same title eleven months apart)

A Shot Across The Bow For Power8 Upgrades

Some Power9 Tweaks And Withdrawals

Some More Power Systems Stuff Swept Into The Dustbin

More Vintage Power Systems Feature Withdrawals

More Vintage Power Systems Stuff Gets The Plug Pulled

IBM Pulls The Plug On First Pass Power9 Entry Machines

Power7 And Power7+ Will Truly Be Dead At The End Of 2020

The Power S812 Gets Yet Another Stay Of Execution

Tweaking Systems And Withdrawal Symptoms

More Withdrawals For Vintage Power Gear

More Power7 And Power8 Features To Bite The Rust

IBM Sunsets Big Iron Power8 Engines As Power9 Engines Loom

IBM Inks In End Of Support For Power6 And Power7 Iron

Sundry Withdrawals For Power7 And Power7+ Gear

Clearing The Decks Ahead Of The Power9 Launch

Say Sayonara To IBM i 7.1 Next Spring

Some Power Systems Tweaks And Sales Withdrawals

Sundry Power Systems Withdrawals, New I/O Tweaks