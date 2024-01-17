Modernizing On A Budget: Practical Strategies For IBM i

Christine Brown

For many businesses, the IBM i platform has served as the backbone of operations for decades. Its reliability, security, and scalability have made it a trusted workhorse, processing critical transactions, and storing vital data. Yet, as technology marches forward, even the most resilient systems eventually face the question of modernization. With budget constraints often a reality, the dilemma becomes how to extend the life of your aging IBM i infrastructure without breaking the bank.

But don’t worry. Modernization while being cost-conscious is entirely achievable with strategic planning and a judicious mix of strategic upgrades, cloud integration, and the strategic use of Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Strategic Upgrades

For IBM i enthusiasts seeking to modernize their aging infrastructure, strategic upgrades are a key focus. Rather than opting for a complete overhaul, organizations can achieve significant benefits through targeted enhancements.

Focus on Bottlenecks: Pinpoint the performance constraints hindering your system. Upgrading key components like memory, storage, or network adapters can often deliver significant performance boosts while remaining cost-effective compared to a complete overhaul.

Cloud Integration Strategies

The IBM i community is witnessing a transformative era with cloud integration strategies. Businesses can leverage scalable cloud resources to ensure that their IBM i systems can seamlessly adapt to changing workloads.

Start Small, Think Big: Begin by migrating specific workloads to the cloud, such as non-critical applications or backup operations. This allows you to test the waters and reap the benefits of scalability and flexibility without risking core business functions.

Hybrid Approaches

Embracing a hybrid approach is a practical strategy for modernizing IBM i infrastructure on a budget. This approach involves combining on-premises IBM i infrastructure with cloud services, providing flexibility and scalability without compromising control over critical components.

Best of Both Worlds: Leverage the security and control of your on-premise IBM i for sensitive data, while tapping the cloud’s flexibility and resource pool for non-critical tasks like development or analytics. Enjoy a hybrid advantage that empowers innovation without compromising compliance.

Modernization With A Helping Hand: Leveraging Managed Service Providers

While the journey to a modernized IBM i might seem daunting, you don’t have to go it alone. Enter the world of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), your potential partners in navigating the complexities of upgrades, cloud integrations, and security challenges.

Expert Navigation: MSPs boast deep expertise in the intricate tango of IBM i systems, cloud technologies, and modern security solutions. They assess your landscape, recommend personalized strategies, and handle intricate tasks, freeing you to focus on your business goals.

Moving Forward: A Strategic Mix for Success

Modernizing your aging IBM i is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. By thoughtfully assessing your needs, budget, and vendor support constraints, you can tailor a strategic approach that combines targeted upgrades, cost-effective alternatives, and clever partnerships. Whether you leverage managed services, explore cloud migration, or utilize managed services, the key lies in taking proactive steps to revitalize your iSeries and pave its path into the digital future.

Remember, your loyal IBM i still has significant value to offer. With the right strategic mix, you can unlock its hidden potential and transform it into a robust and cost-effective foundation for your business growth for years to come.

Christine Brown is marketing manager for Meridian IT.

