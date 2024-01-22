Futureproofing Your IT Infrastructure: Trends and Technologies to Watch in 2024

Tom Horan

As the digital landscape evolves at breakneck speed, organizations face the constant challenge of adapting or being left behind. In 2024, navigating this technological terrain requires a keen eye on emerging trends and technologies set to shape the IT landscape. From artificial intelligence and automation to hybrid cloud and the ever-evolving threat landscape, businesses need to be strategic in their approach to leverage these shifts for a competitive edge. For those navigating these changes, here are four key trends to watch and insights on how to leverage them for a competitive edge:

Artificial Intelligence Leaps Forward

AI is no longer a sci-fi trope; it’s rapidly permeating business operations. Machine learning algorithms automate tasks, optimize processes, and generate valuable insights from data. From predictive maintenance to personalized customer experiences, AI promises to revolutionize industries across the board.

One notable trend is the rise of AI-driven insights for proactive decision-making. With advanced analytics, AI can provide predictive insights, helping to anticipate issues before they arise. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also contributes to a more resilient IT environment.

Automation, on the other hand, is streamlining repetitive tasks, allowing IT teams to focus on more complex and strategic initiatives.

Our take: Before you start from the drawing board, keep in mind that AI integration doesn’t require a complete IT overhaul. Start by identifying repetitive tasks or low-hanging fruit for automation. Look for AI-powered tools specific to your industry, even if they’re not custom-built for IBM i. Upskill your IT team in understanding and managing AI solutions. Remember, successful AI implementation requires human-machine collaboration, not machine takeover.

Automation Reigns Supreme

Hand in hand with AI is automation. Automation allows you to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. Robotic process automation (RPA) tackles repetitive tasks, while intelligent automation leverages AI to make decisions and perform complex actions. This empowers employees to focus on strategic initiatives and drives organizational agility.

Our take: Don’t underestimate the power of simple automation tools. RPA solutions can handle data entry, invoice processing, and other manual tasks. Consider integrating automation with your existing IBM i system for seamless workflow optimization. We can help you assess your automation potential and choose the right tools for your unique needs.

Hybrid Cloud Agility

Don’t get locked into on-premise or cloud-only solutions. Embrace a hybrid cloud approach that allows you to seamlessly leverage scalability and flexibility while maintaining the security and control of your on-premise IBM i system.

Forget feeling cramped by limited resources during peak seasons or burdened by unused capacity during slow times. A hybrid cloud approach allows you to easily fluctuate depending on demand. This saves you from overspending on on-premise hardware you only need occasionally while giving you opportunities for business optimization. This allows you to innovate faster and make better, data-driven decisions.

Our take: Work with a managed service provider to develop a strategic hybrid cloud roadmap tailored to your specific needs and IBM i infrastructure. Evaluate potential cost savings, performance improvements, and innovation opportunities with a hybrid cloud strategy. Don’t wait for legacy systems to hold you back. Embrace hybrid cloud and unlock the full potential of your IT infrastructure for maximum agility and futureproofed success.

Evolving Threat Landscape

The threat landscape in the digital realm is continuously evolving, with cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and targeted. In 2024, businesses need to fortify their IT infrastructure against a myriad of threats, ranging from ransomware attacks to data breaches. Businesses need to adopt a layered security approach with robust detection, prevention, and response mechanisms.

Our take: Security is a top priority. We offer comprehensive security assessments, data encryption solutions, and incident response strategies tailored to IBM i systems. Additionally, staying informed about emerging threats and regularly updating your security protocols is crucial. Actively monitor the cybersecurity landscape to keep ahead of the curve.

Beyond The Trends

Futureproofing your IT infrastructure is not about chasing every shiny new technology. It’s about strategic planning, tailored solutions, and long-term vision. It is best tackled with a three-pronged approach:

Assessment and Evaluation: Analyze your unique business needs, existing infrastructure, and budget constraints to identify the most relevant and cost-effective technologies for your organization.

Implementation and Integration: Integrate new technologies with your IBM i system, ensuring data security, compatibility, and optimal performance.

Ongoing Support and Optimization: Work with a managed service provider to have ongoing support and guidance to ensure your future-proofed infrastructure continues to adapt and evolve alongside your changing business needs.

Remember, futureproofing your IT infrastructure is a continuous journey, not a one-time destination. By partnering with a managed service provider like Meridian IT, you can confidently navigate the technological landscape, leverage emerging trends for a competitive edge, and ensure your business thrives in the ever-evolving digital world.

Tom Horan is Vice President of mPower and Managed Services at Meridian IT.

