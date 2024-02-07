Four Hundred Monitor, February 7

Jenny Thomas

We finally flipped the page into February after the year that was January. (Did January seem extra long to anyone else?) While everyone seems to be proceeding with caution in the face of these uncertain economic times and world unrest, we are nonetheless proceeding. This week’s Top Stories continue to focus on AI and cybersecurity, and all things IBM, and that’s probably not going to change any time soon. We are also happy to see our calendar starting to fill back up, so be sure to take a look to see what learning opportunities have been added.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CNBC) Despite an unsteady economy, IBM shares are exceeding expectations.

(CNN Business) The time for remote work has come to an end.

(Axios) IBM is #1 in AI patents.

(Janko Associates) IT professional are facing the highest unemployment rates since the pandemic.

(IBM) The top cybersecurity worries keeping Big Blue up at night.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(iForget) This website helps IBM i developers eliminate awkward Git integration.

(Fresche Solutions) This blog takes a look at how certain market trends are reshaping the IBM i landscape and delves into some of these transformative trends that are changing how IT leaders approach strategy.

(COMMON) Calling all leaders! COMMON board applications are officially open and this is your opportunity to get involved in the community.

(Profound Logic) Download this white paper to read about the cost of technical debt to businesses on IBM i.

(Focus 2024) Free to COMMON members, Focus 2024 is a series of half-day virtual workshops that deep dive into various IT topics that begin February 13.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 8 – In-Person & Online – If you’re near Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, or a computer, you can attend the February meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA). Charlie Guarino is the presenter. Register here.

February 13-14 – Webinar – Gain in-depth IBM i education from FOCUS 2024, a series of half-day virtual workshops that deep dive into various IT topics. Learn more about each topic and ask questions from the recognized. Free for COMMON members.

February 14 – Webinar – Most organizations have security controls in place to inspect URLs in emails to prevent the risk of credential phishing and business email compromise attacks. However, threat adversaries have pivoted their tactics in order to bypass security stacks. The QR code is now the carrier of choice for delivering these types of payloads via email. Attend this webinar to learn how to defend your inbox from quishing attacks.

February 15 – Webinar – NGS and Kato Integrations invite you to a free webinar: “Connecting APIs to IBM i Queries, Reports, and Business Applications.” See how you can quickly develop an API to bring trading partner data into your IBM i applications and operational reports. You will learn how to write the API in RPG and easily use it with your reporting and analytics software.

February 29 – Webinar – Find out what’s new with Maxava in ’24 during this exclusive partner webinar designed to deepen our collaboration and enhance mutual success in today’s competitive market. Gain valuable insights into key industry trends, explore our latest product innovations, and receive an update on recent developments within Maxava.

March 12-14 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) Spring Technical Conference is a three-day event and features more than 50 informative presentations on current topics to IBM i professionals.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.