Hey, Where Did All Of The IBM i Redbooks Go?

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Have you read any good IBM i Redbooks lately? Probably not, and we want to know why.

Our intrepid colleague, Doug Bidwell, of IBM i PTF Guide fame among many other things, pointed out to us this week that it has been a long, long time since we have seen a Redbook or even a Redpaper concerning the IBM i platform. This seems peculiar to us, considering all of the new features and functions that have gone into IBM i 7.4 and IBM i 7.5. And even IBM i 7.3, which is going the way of all flesh.

If you search the IBM Redbook database for IBM i 7.X releases, here is what you will find:

There is a document called “What’s new for IBM i 7.3,” which is located at this link. There is a similar what’s new document for IBM i 7.4 at this link as well as a what’s new document for IBM i 7.5 at this other link. Perhaps these have replaced Redbooks? But if so, it would have been nice if someone told the IBM i customers and business partners. These don’t read like Redbooks, by the way.

