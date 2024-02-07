Hey, Where Did All Of The IBM i Redbooks Go?
February 7, 2024 Timothy Prickett Morgan
Have you read any good IBM i Redbooks lately? Probably not, and we want to know why.
Our intrepid colleague, Doug Bidwell, of IBM i PTF Guide fame among many other things, pointed out to us this week that it has been a long, long time since we have seen a Redbook or even a Redpaper concerning the IBM i platform. This seems peculiar to us, considering all of the new features and functions that have gone into IBM i 7.4 and IBM i 7.5. And even IBM i 7.3, which is going the way of all flesh.
If you search the IBM Redbook database for IBM i 7.X releases, here is what you will find:
- IBM i 7.1 Technical Overview with Technology Refresh Updates, October 2015
- IBM i 7.2 Technical Overview with Technology Refresh Updates, November 2016
There is a document called “What’s new for IBM i 7.3,” which is located at this link. There is a similar what’s new document for IBM i 7.4 at this link as well as a what’s new document for IBM i 7.5 at this other link. Perhaps these have replaced Redbooks? But if so, it would have been nice if someone told the IBM i customers and business partners. These don’t read like Redbooks, by the way.
Morning Tim. I’ve been looking for updated IBM i Redbooks to add to the IBM i References Pages Blog. http://ibmireference.blogspot.com/
The only page that comes close that I could locate is this:
https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redbooks.nsf/searchsite?SearchView=&query=ibm+i&SearchWV=true
The search entity not matter how it is used, returns little to nothing for IBM i, iSeries, etc.
It’s a pity, there is talent out there who are ready to gibe their time to be part of Redpieces drafting, Redbook takes too long. Tap Common Europe Advisory Council and CE through Juan Manuel Alcudia President. Same COMMON Americas Advisory Council, Dawn May. Let both of them do a special mailing on this and you will find more talent. Let them do a survey together to decide priorities.m for short snippets. Put all Scott Forstie and Tim Rowe stuff there calling it RedPieces. This will take of interest and build moment. This needs compilation resources and Brandon Pederson as Marketing Chief can take the lead. Please do, community is hungry for Education, think those 30K active shops a d pull rest up by showing how to go to higher levels by picking low hanging fruits. The very point of remote, at pace education touched here! Kudos!
All the best!
Ranga