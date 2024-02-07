IBM i + Cloud: A Perfect Pair? Unmasking Myths and Unleashing Potential

Tom Horan

IBM i has long been the backbone of critical applications, known for its stability, security, and reliability. Yet, the rise of cloud adoption might have you questioning: Can this reliable platform excel in the cloud’s dynamic setting? The answer is a definite yes. The cloud and IBM i can be a great pair. So, how can this robust duo enhance your business operations and drive success in today’s competitive landscape?

Busting Myths: Addressing Key Concerns

Security: One of the biggest concerns around migrating to the cloud is security. However, this worry is often based on misconceptions. In reality, cloud providers like IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure offer top-of-the-line security features and certifications that not only match but often surpass on-site standards. Frequent security audits and advanced encryption protocols guarantee robust protection for your data.

Unveiling The Potential: A Symphony Of Benefits

Embracing the cloud revolution by transitioning IBM i to its expansive environment offers a suite of transformative benefits that stand to significantly elevate the scope, efficiency, and agility of your business operations.

Scalability on Demand: Imagine being able to scale your IT resources based on real-time demands. The cloud makes this a reality, eliminating costly hardware upgrades and optimizing your environment for peak performance. Studies show that companies migrating IBM i to the cloud saw a 30 percent increase in agility, enabling them to swiftly adapt to market changes and capitalize on new opportunities.

Ready for Your Cloud Journey?

Step into the future with Meridian IT, your dedicated partner in the seamless migration of IBM i to the cloud. When you leverage Meridian IT’s expertise, you don’t just migrate; you transform your business. With a proven track record of successful deployments, our team ensures that your company is not only secure but also positioned to thrive with newfound agility and resilience in the digital arena. Interested in cloud migration, but don’t know where to start? This cloud migration webinar helps uncover everything you need and wish you knew about migrating to the cloud.

Take the first step towards a promising digital future by partnering with Meridian IT. Reach out for your complimentary Cloud Readiness Assessment and get a customized blueprint that will propel your IBM i assets to new heights in the cloud. Don’t wait to unlock a world of possibilities – maximize your business’s potential now!

Tom Horan is a Vice President of Cloud and Managed Services Sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

