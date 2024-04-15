Securing The Crown Jewels When Intruders Break Into The Glass House

Ash Giddings

Recognizing the importance of proactive cybersecurity, Maxava is proud to announce the launch of Maxava Security, a ground-breaking solution set to revolutionize IBM i data protection. Departing from conventional reactive measures prevalent in many IBM i security solutions, Maxava Security heralds a proactive paradigm shift, prioritizing heightened visibility along with swift recovery over the traditional incident-response model.

The IBM i server has long been a workhorse in the business world. Renowned for its reliability, stability, and ability to secure, it hums away in the background, running key applications while housing mission critical data for countless organizations. Yet, no system is entirely invulnerable, and IBM i servers face evolving threats in today’s digital landscape.

Gone are the days of simple network intrusions. Modern threats encompass everything from malware and ransomware to insider attacks and data breaches. These dangers pose significant risks to businesses, potentially leading to lost data, operational disruptions, financial losses, and reputational damage.

By combining granular access control with automated archiving, Maxava Security acts as a silent guardian, constantly watching over and uniquely preserving point-in-time copies of your most valuable data. This empowers organizations to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape, fostering a more secure and resilient IT environment.

Maxava Security allows trusted personnel to define and enforce rules that dictate which users and processes are authorized to make changes to specific files on the IBM i server. By providing granular access control, organizations can ensure that only trusted users and processes can modify critical data, mitigating the risk of unauthorized alterations. Exceptions identified by the access control rules result in both an alert being raised and the prompt duplication of objects, storing them securely in an archive, encrypted, and with the added option of compression. This archive repository offers flexibility as it can reside anywhere, ranging from the local server to a co-location facility or even the cloud. This proactive strategy serves as an important safety measure, facilitating the rapid retrieval of files in the face of deliberate or accidental corruption, malware assaults, or ransomware episodes.

Should the need arise to recover archived objects, Maxava Security offers the agility to recover vital information enabling organizations to quickly bounce back from unforeseen incidents without compromising the integrity of their data.

Maxava Security can seamlessly run alongside existing current IBM i security solutions while adding an invaluable layer of protection in the constant battle against external intrusions and internal breaches while safeguarding critical data.

Ready to secure your IBM i server’s crown jewels? Maxava Security is here to help. With its unique blend of access control, automated archiving, and recovery, it offers a user-friendly solution for securing critical data against both intentional and unintentional harm. The product plays a crucial role in preserving business continuity by minimizing downtime and maintaining data integrity, thereby mitigating the potential for financial losses and reputational harm while effectively safeguarding the value of an organization’s information assets.

Learn More

Visit the Maxava website today to learn more about Maxava Security and schedule a demonstration to see how it can protect your IBM i data from the dangers lurking in the digital shadows.

Ash Giddings is a product manager at Maxava and an IBM Champion 2023.

This content is sponsored by Maxava.

RELATED STORIES

No Matter Where You Are Going, Migrate Live Helps You Get There

In The IBM i Trenches With: Maxava

Fully Managed Disaster Recovery For IBM i Partners

Using The Public Cloud For IBM i Disaster Recovery

Why Maxava High Availability?

Capture Point Restore: The Perfect Companion For High Availability

Myth Buster: Changing Your HA/DR Software Is Not Hard Work!

IBM Knows Your System, So You Already Know Its Cloud

The Case For Software-Based IBM i HA/DR

In The IBM i Trenches With: IBM Champion Ash Giddings

Why Modernize Your Legacy Monitoring?

Maxava Monitor Mi8 And The Cloud Fuels Expansion

Maxava Adds New Products, Partners, And Users Around The World