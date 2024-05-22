Four Hundred Monitor, May 22

Jenny Thomas

Howdy, IBM i folks! This week, COMMON held its annual POWERUp event in Fort Worth, Texas, and IT Jungle’s own Alex Woodie was there, wrangling up all the latest news for us. It won’t come as a surprise that much of the chatter was about artificial intelligence. Check out Alex’s story on the keynote as our Top Story below, and, of course, you can count on our team to be bringing you all the news out of Texas in the coming weeks. Before you mosey along, don’t miss the Calendar below for more learning opportunities through the end of the year.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IT Jungle) A look at IBM i CTO Steve Will keynote straight from COMMON.

(VentureBeat) Mr Will isn’t the only IBMer talking about generative AI, as attendees at THINK heard from CEO Arvind Krishna.

(The Street) Whether you’re close to retirement or not, you might be interested in IBM’s new cash balance pension plan.

(Forbes) A new partnership strengthens IBM’s cybersecurity footprint.

(CRN) IBM announced a new MSP program at THINK.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Maxava) This blog looks at what’s in IBM i 7.5 TR4 and 7.4 TR10 for System Administrators.

(Kisco Systems) There’s a few days left to apply for the Richard C. Loeber Fellowship grant to be awarded in July.

(Chilli IT) Celerity, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity and data protection, is joining forces with Chilli.

(New Generation Software) Get help planning your exit from IBM DB2 Web Query by watching this recorded webinar from NGS.

(Connectria) This Q&A looks at every aspect of the cloud migration journey below.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 28 – Webinar – Learn about the many important functions that virtual tape provides in the backup and recovery of IBM Power Systems in this 30-minute, free live webcast from LaserVault. Attend and learn about six essential benefits, see a live technical demonstration of the ViTL virtual tape/tape library solution, and have the option to download free informational materials.

June 4 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) offers multiple sessions covering topics including System Architecture, Application Development, RPG, Python, Artificial Intelligence, Disaster Recovery, Performance Monitoring, Node.js, PHP, API, Navigator, Modernization, and SQL. This will be a power-packed day of education and networking opportunities.

June 18-19 – Northampton, UK – The i-UG i-Power Conference 2024 is a 2-day educational conference, open to everyone.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.