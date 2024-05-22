The Power Of Modernization: Igniting Business Growth With IBM i Upgrades

Tom Horan

Staying competitive is key in a fast-paced business world. For many organizations, IBM i systems play a crucial role in their operations. These systems, known for their reliability, scalability, and security, have long been the go-to for critical business applications. But as technology advances, these systems must evolve, too. Upgrading your IBM i infrastructure isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a strategic investment that can fuel business growth.

So the question is: Why modernize?

Boost Efficiency and Performance

Modernizing your IBM i systems can significantly increase efficiency and performance. Upgrading to the latest IBM i operating system and hardware (IBM Power10 or PowerVS) can supercharge processing times and user experiences. This productivity boost means tasks that took hours can now be done in minutes, freeing up employees for strategic tasks.

Strengthen Security

Modernizing your IBM i infrastructure to Powert10 enhances your ability to protect critical business data with hardware-accelerated transparent memory encryption, quantum-safe cryptography and fully homomorphic encryption. By upgrading, you can better protect your data, ensure industry compliance, and maintain customer trust.

Performance Improvements: Harness the Power of Power Systems

Upgrading to IBM Power10 or PowerVS amplifies processing power and virtualization capabilities. This allows businesses to handle larger workloads, support more users, and run complex applications efficiently. The enhanced performance and scalability of Power Systems ensure your IT infrastructure can grow with your business.

Foster Agility and Innovation

Modernization unlocks greater agility and innovation. Up-to-date systems can integrate seamlessly with contemporary applications and technologies, enabling quick adaptation to market changes and tech advancements. This flexibility encourages innovation, helping companies implement new solutions to drive growth and outpace competitors.

More Bang For The Buck

Do more with less. Power10 servers are designed to optimize resource usage and deliver maximum uptime while being energy efficient, allowing your business to run seamlessly without the high costs of older systems.

The Role of Managed Services in Modernization

Managed service providers like Meridian IT are instrumental in the modernization journey. Managed service providers ensure a smooth transition from initial evaluation to ongoing management to a modernized IBM i environment.

These providers kick-start the modernization project by comprehensively assessing your current infrastructure, identifying modernization goals, and suggesting the best approach. They then develop a custom plan, choosing the right technologies and creating a roadmap to minimize risks. Their expertise, especially with advanced technologies like IBM Power10 or PowerVS, ensures optimal hardware utilization and an efficient modernization process.

Modernization is a continuous journey, not a one-time event. Managed service providers offer constant management and support to keep the system secure, efficient, and aligned with business objectives.

Measuring ROI

The ROI of an IBM i modernization project isn’t just about numbers. It’s about the tangible benefits like lower operational costs and increased agility, which translate into a significant ROI over time.

Modernizing IBM i systems is a strategic move for businesses aiming to stay competitive and spur growth. The benefits – improved performance, cost reduction, enhanced security, and increased agility – make modernization a compelling choice.

By partnering with managed services experts, businesses can confidently navigate through modernization, unlocking the full potential of their IBM i investment. Companies ready to leap should consider a free consultation with Meridian IT for invaluable insights and a personalized modernization roadmap. Don’t let outdated infrastructure hold you back – embrace modernization and position your company for future growth.

Tom Horan is a vice president of cloud and managed services sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

