IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 27

Doug Bidwell

Get your PTF patching fingers all cracked and stretched because you will be doing some typing this week. There are a three security issues you need to cope with and a slew of patches that run the gamut of subsystems on the platform. As usual, let’s start with the security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to a denial of service and bypassing security restrictions due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can find out more about here. The patches for this issue, by IBM i release level, are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Group Number and Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 10 7.4 SF99665 Level 23 7.3 SF99725 Level 33

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to remote code execution (CVE-2024-35154), and more information is available here about this issue. The affected releases include IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.4 and 9.0.

And third, there is a similar issue with WebSphere in PH61489:IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2024-35154 CVSS 7.2). You can read all about it here. The fix for this APAR is targeted for inclusion in fix packs 8.5.5.26 and 9.0.5.21.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

High Availability for IBM i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Defective PTFs (See below and in Guide)

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

High Availability for IBM i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Defective PTFs (See below and in Guide)

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

IBM HTTP Server for i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Defective PTFs (See below and in Guide)

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: There is a new ODBC Driver (28) for IBM i. Check the ACS_NAV tab in The Guide.

ACS Windows App Pkg English (64-bit), 1.1.0.28

IBM GSKit (Global Security Kit), 8.0.55.31

IBM i Access ODBC Driver, 13.64.28.00

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide these past two weeks:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (07/13/24). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- -------- ----------------------- 7.5 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available, read the recommendations) 7.4 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available, read the recommendations) 7.3 07/12/24 MH01964 MB04443 MH01967 (When available, read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28