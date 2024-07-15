Maxava Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments

As Maxava positions itself for continued growth and innovation around the world, we are thrilled to announce several key appointments that will enhance our leadership team. These strategic moves are designed to strengthen our operational capabilities, meet complex customer demands, and expand our international market presence in HA/DR, multi-platform monitoring and security.

Sheena Bernard has been promoted to vice president of operations. In her new role, Sheena will oversee the technical, development, and services teams, ensuring that Maxava continues to deliver innovative solutions and support to our clients. Sheena has extensive commercial, business improvement, and operational management expertise, having previously held senior roles in a number of large multinational organizations across the globe. Sheena’s leadership will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards of excellence that Maxava is known for.

Omar Shishani recently joined Maxava as regional sales manager responsible for all business development in the Middle East and Africa where his experience will be pivotal in expanding our localized market presence. Omar is a seasoned Information Technology expert with over two decades of experience, specializing in IBM i high availability, disaster recovery, and migration solutions. He deepened his expertise with IBM solutions starting in 2007, which marked the beginning of his focus on sales of IBM i HA/DR solutions. He has deep understanding of the Middle East and African markets where he drove growth and strategic partnerships with customers, distributors, system integrators, resellers, and so forth.

Greg Wanzek has been promoted to Regional Sales Manager and will take charge of customer and channel development for the Americas. Greg is a 25+ year IT sales professional with deep experience in managed services, cloud, and datacenter infrastructure. With a long history around IBM Power and Storage, he has seen the industry grow from on-premises servers to multi-cloud hosted environments. Greg brings a wealth of industry knowledge with a strong emphasis on HA and DR solutions, intelligent monitoring and alerting, along with customer-focused outcomes.

Amal MacDonald will take a lead role as Sales Executive for Recovery & Security solutions for the Americas where she will develop relationships for Maxava’s upcoming security solutions portfolio. Amal brings years of experience in security software sales to the IBM i platform where her strong customer service ethic and consistent willingness to learn about her client’s business needs have led to countless successful partnerships.

To further address specialized regional customer and partner support, Hiroe Kawai will expand development in Japan and Southeast Asia, while Cecilia Le Cava will provide multi-lingual sales and marketing support for Southern Europe.

These appointments reflect Maxava’s commitment to growth and excellence. By strengthening our leadership team, we are positioning ourselves to better serve our partners and clients, and to capitalize on new opportunities in the market. Each of these appointments brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will help drive our success.

At Maxava, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives. By enhancing our leadership team, we are ensuring that Maxava remains at the cutting edge of technology and continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. The new appointments will enable us to better navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing market and continue to deliver the high-quality solutions that our clients have come to expect from Maxava. We are confident that these strategic moves will drive our growth and success in the years to come.

Maxava is a leading provider of high availability, disaster recovery, and other solutions for the IBM i platform along with multi-platform monitoring. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Maxava helps organizations around the world protect their critical business data and ensure business continuity.

John Dominic is worldwide vice president of sales and marketing at Maxava.

