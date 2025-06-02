A Bunch Of IBM i-Power Systems Things To Be Aware Of

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Sometimes you get a bunch of big announcements for the IBM i platform or the Power Systems machinery it runs on, and sometimes there are some smaller things that are interesting to a smaller group of people but no less important in their worlds than the big stuff.

So it is this week.

In announcement letter AD25-0887 dated May 27, which is where we also saw the withdrawal of marketing of RDX disk backup units and which we reported on elsewhere in this issue, we also see that the 1 TB and 2 TB removable disk cartridges are being removed. IBM is also stopping selling its Storage Deep Archive Standard Configuration and Ethernet switches for the Deep Archive setup.

In announcement letter AD25-0890, also dated May 27, we see that the Power S922 entry server based on Power9 processors (9009-22A) and using the older I/O configuration of the original Power9 machines (the A models), now has IBM i subscription pricing. With this announcement, the following machines have IBM i subscription pricing, starting with the Power10 servers:

IBM Power S1012 (9028-21B) (P05 and P10 software tiers)

IBM Power S1014 (9105-41B) (P05 and P10 software tiers)

IBM Power S1022 (9105-22A) (P10 software tier)

IBM Power S1022s (9105-22B) (P10 software tier)

Power S1024 (9105-42A) (P20 and P30 software tiers)

Power E1080 (9080-HEX) (P30 software tier)

And here is the full list of Power9 servers with IBM i subscriptions:

Power S914 (9009-41G) (P05 and P10 software tiers)

Power S922 (9009-22G) (P05 (1 core) and P10 software tier)

Power S922 (9009-22A) (P10 software tier)

Power S924 (9009-42G) (P20 software tier)

Power E980 (9080-M9S)

All of the ins and outs of IBM i subscriptions as well as their updates over time is available in this document.

Also on May 27, in announcement letter AD24-0350, we see that IBM Software Temporary License for i (5733-ITL) Features was withdrawn on May 30. IBM i Value Pack (5722-IVP) and Operations Value Pack (5722-SVP) also got the axe on May 30.

And in announcement letter AD25-0790 from last Tuesday as well, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 with support for little endian bit ordering on Power processors was withdrawn from marketing. So was Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for Power and a special tweak of this called Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions for Power LE (5639-RHS) also went the way of all flesh. RHEL 9 is still supported on Power9 and Power10 and RHEL 10 is also supported on Power10. So this is much older RHEL running on what will soon be considered older Power9 machines. RHEL 8 dates from May 2019, RHEL 9 is from May 2022, and RHEL 10 came out in May 2025, only two weeks ago.

