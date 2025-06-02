IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 21 And 22

Doug Bidwell

It is once again “ketchup week” here at The Four Hundred thanks to the Memorial Day holiday last week in the United States, and that means you get two IBM i PTF Guides for the price of one this week.

So let’s start with Volume 27 Number 21 dated May 24. There is a whole bunch of stuff to deal with.

First, there is a flash alert: IBM i HTTP Server Validation List Authentication Suddenly Fails After IBM i HTTP Group PTF Apply. You can find out more about this here. IBM says: “If you have applied one of the following IBM i HTTP Group PTF levels and then suddenly experience authentication issues when using validation lists with your IBM i HTTP Server instance, you will need to either download and apply the resolving PTF OR remove the PTF related to the issue.” Here are relevant PTFs:

IBM i 7.6: SF99962 levels 1, 2, & 3

IBM i 7.5: SF99952 levels 20, 21, & 22

IBM i 7.4: SF99662 levels 41, 42 & 43

IBM i 7.3: SF99722 levels 59 & 60

***** Read the entire link above for further mitigation! *****

Then there is the fact that IBM Installation Manager v1.10.x will not function on IBM i 7.6 and later. Please read this link for further information. (Warning: There is way too much to detail in this snippet!)

Then there is this ECuRep notice: “Storage: Changes to data upload for IBM Support – Preparing customer firewalls and proxies for the upcoming infrastructure changes and disablement of deprecated ciphers – Enhanced Customer Data Repository (ECuRep) also used to upload files to Case.” Find out more here, and this is a High Impact and/or Pervasive (HIPER) issue. During the gradual transition to the new solution starting on October 29, 2024, and ending on March 10, 2025, IBM has disabled or deprecated Ciphers used in connections to ECuRep.

And finally there is Security Bulletin: Vulnerability in OpenSSL (CVE-2024-13176) affects PowerVM, which you can find out more about here. Please read the link for further information, and again, there is a lot more information about this than we can put in here.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.5:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.4:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

IBM HTTP Server for i

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 05/24/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/14/25 SJ04698 DT437849 SJ05538 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 05/14/25 SJ04446 DT437849 SJ05537 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations) (Be sure to access the link in the guide for your release for further details!)

And now we move on to Volume 27 Number 22 dated May 31.

Here, we have some recommended fixes for SMTP. See the recommended fixes link in the PTF Guide for more details, but here is the list by OS release:

IBM i 7.6: SJ05513

IBM i 7.5: SJ05494

IBM i 7.4: SJ05505

IBM i 7.3: SJ05514

There is also Security Bulletin: Multiple Vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK affect IBM WebSphere Application Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to the April 2025 CPU. Find out more at this link, and the affected releases are IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty, 8.5, and 9.0.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

QMGTOOLS

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 05/31/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 05/14/25 SJ04698 DT437849 SJ05538 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 05/14/25 SJ04446 DT437849 SJ05537 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

