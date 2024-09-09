Thoroughly Modern: The Looming Talent Crisis In IBM i Management

Lief Morin

In today’s fast-evolving technology landscape, IBM i systems remain a bastion of reliability and efficiency for countless enterprises. Yet, as these systems continue to serve as the backbone of critical operations, a troubling trend is emerging – the professionals who know how to manage them are retiring. With an aging workforce and a scarce influx of new talent, organizations face the risk of operational disruptions.

Picture this scenario: your last seasoned IBM i system administrator is about to retire, and the remaining team lacks the deep expertise required to manage complex system needs. This isn’t just a minor hiccup; it’s a situation that exposes your business to potential downtime, which could result in significant financial losses. Such a situation underscores a critical vulnerability – with the dwindling pool of experienced IBM i professionals a direct threat to business continuity.

To navigate these challenges and ensure business continuity, download our eBook: Keep the Lights On: A TotalOps360 Guide to Master Continuity and Solve for IBM i Talent Shortage for practical solutions to overcome the talent gap.

Understanding The Operational Risks

Without adequate skilled personnel, even routine updates can become fraught with delays and errors, escalating into critical failures that disrupt services and damage client relationships. In any IBM i environment, the stability and performance hinge on four main pillars: infrastructure and operating system, applications, and data. Each pillar plays a vital role to maintain operational efficiency and mitigate risk.

On September 19th, we’ll delve into optimizing IBM i operations in our webinar, Watts Up with KTLO: TotalOps360 for No Downtime, No Disruptions, but before then, here’s a preview of how to proactively manage your IBM i environment:

Infrastructure And Operating System

A robust infrastructure forms the backbone of your IBM i systems. This includes hardware and network components that need regular maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance. Without consistent sustained management, physical failures can arise, leading to significant downtime and impacts to the entire organization.

The operating system manages resources and provides a stable environment for your business-critical line of business applications. Regular updates and patches are crucial for security and functionality. Insufficient attention can result in vulnerabilities that are easily exploited and jeopardize sensitive information or operational continuity.

The Applications

Applications drive business processes and customer interactions. They must be supported with regular updates and enhancements to remain efficient and relevant. As the technology needs of your organization evolve, so must the applications; otherwise, your business risks falling behind competitors that leverage newer technologies.

The Data

Finally, data is the lifeblood of any organization, encompassing everything from transaction records to customer information. Strong support mechanisms must be in place for data integrity, backup, and recovery processes. Failure to manage data effectively can lead to breaches, loss of vital information, and lead to regulatory or compliance deficiencies.

All of these pillars are interconnected; neglecting one can compromise the others and elevate risk levels in the IBM i environment. Comprehensive support for these components is essential to maintain operational resilience and ensure business continuity in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

This is where TotalOps360 by Fresche Solutions steps in. By providing comprehensive support for IBM i environments, TotalOps360 ensures that your business operations can withstand potential challenges without missing a beat. Click here to read the full article and access more IBM i management insights.

Lief Morin is the general manager of cloud at Fresche Solutions. He started his career in 1990 as a programmer and field engineer on the AS/400 and RS/6000. He founded and ran an IBM solutions provider for 20 years and joined Fresche after selling that business. He specializes in cloud services for IBM i.

This content is sponsored by Fresche Solutions.

