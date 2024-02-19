IBM i In The Cloud: A Beginner’s Guide to Taking Your First Step

The cloud isn’t just for startups anymore. Businesses of all sizes and industries, including those reliant on IBM i systems, are recognizing the transformative power of cloud computing. Modernization is key to staying competitive, and that often means embarking on a cloud migration journey. While the concept may seem daunting, it doesn’t have to be.

This guide empowers IBM i beginners to understand the process, address common concerns, and navigate a successful migration with the help of experts.

From Apprehension To Excitement

For IBM i users, questions and anxieties regarding cloud migration are natural. Security remains a top concern, with worries about data privacy and compliance in a non-physical environment. Complexity and disruption to business operations also raise eyebrows. The truth is cloud migration, when planned and executed strategically, can significantly enhance security, simplify operations, and offer cost-effective scalability.

It is important to partner with a managed service provider who understands these concerns and guides clients through every step. It is essential to carefully consider not just their technical capabilities, but also their understanding of the unique concerns and challenges that clients may face. As technology continues to evolve and play an increasingly critical role in businesses of all sizes, it becomes even more crucial to have a partner who can navigate the ever-changing landscape and provide valuable guidance along the way.

This is where a well-versed and experienced managed service provider truly shines. By truly understanding the concerns and anxieties that clients may have, they can effectively address and alleviate any fears through every step of the process. From initial onboarding to ongoing support and maintenance, a dedicated managed service provider can act as a trusted advisor, providing peace of mind and assurance that the technology needs of the business are in capable hands. With their expertise and comprehensive understanding of the industry, they can help guide clients toward the most efficient and effective solutions, ultimately leading to increased productivity, streamlined operations, and overall success.

So when it comes to finding a partner, choose one who has a solid technical foundation, a deep understanding of your unique concerns, and a commitment to guiding you through every step of your technology journey.

Choosing Your Cloud Path

Public Cloud

Public clouds, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or IBM Cloud, are a popular choice due to their readily available resources and pay-as-you-go flexibility. This means that businesses can easily scale up or down their cloud usage based on their current needs, without having to invest in costly infrastructure. Public clouds also offer a wide range of services and tools, making it easy for businesses to find the right solutions for their specific needs.

Private Cloud

On the other hand, private clouds provide enhanced control and security within your infrastructure. This option is often preferred by businesses with sensitive data or strict compliance requirements. By hosting their cloud resources on private servers, businesses have greater control over their data and can ensure that it is always kept secure.

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid models combine elements of both on-premise and private or public clouds. This can be a tailored solution for businesses with varying needs allowing for greater flexibility and customization, as businesses can choose which workloads to keep on on-premise, public cloud, or private cloud based on their specific requirements. Ultimately, deciding which cloud deployment option is best for your business requires careful consideration of several factors.

Budget is a key consideration, as private clouds can be costly to set up and maintain. Security requirements and compliance regulations also play a significant role, as businesses must ensure that their data is kept secure and in compliance with industry standards. Additionally, the specific needs and workloads of a business must also be considered to determine which deployment option will provide the most efficient and effective solutions. In conclusion, understanding the various cloud deployment options and carefully evaluating their pros and cons is crucial for businesses looking to harness the power of cloud computing. By weighing factors such as budget, security, and workload specificities, businesses can make an informed decision and choose the deployment option that best suits their needs. With the right cloud deployment in place, businesses can leverage the benefits of cloud computing to drive growth and success.

A Partner In Progress

Partnering with a reputable and reliable Managed Service Provider (MSP) such as Meridian IT not only simplifies but also enhances the overall process. As a leading MSP, Meridian IT offers a wide range of comprehensive solutions, including its highly efficient Cloud Migration Factory. This pre-configured environment is specifically designed to expedite your journey towards the cloud.

Backed by a team of highly skilled and knowledgeable IBM i and cloud professionals with over 300+ successful migrations from IBM Power to public and private clouds, Meridian IT provides expert guidance and support throughout every stage of the process. With their extensive expertise and experience, you can trust Meridian IT to navigate your organization seamlessly and successfully through the entire migration process.

The Key Factors In The Migration Journey

Data Migration

Data migration holds significant importance. Working with a valued partner will aid you in determining the best migration strategy, whether full or incremental, and use proven tools and best practices to ensure data integrity throughout the process. System configuration and security setup in the cloud involve meticulous attention to detail. Your environment should be configured for optimal performance and with implemented robust security measures, ensuring your data remains protected.

Testing and Validation

Extensive testing and validation are crucial to prevent any potential disruptions. The migrated system must undergo rigorous testing and thorough validation to ensure a seamless and successful transition. This process is essential in identifying and resolving any potential issues or errors before they have the chance to cause disruptions or complications. This includes testing for compatibility with existing systems and software, as well as conducting user acceptance testing to ensure that the system meets the needs and expectations of its intended users. By investing time and resources into comprehensive testing and validation, organizations can mitigate any risks and confidently move forward with a smooth and successful transition.

Planning Go-Live

The go-live process, which marks the official launch of a new system or project, is a crucial step in any successful implementation. It not only signifies the culmination of months or even years of hard work and dedication but also sets the stage for the future success and functionality of the endeavor. However, for this process to go smoothly, careful planning and coordination are essential.

First and foremost, a thorough plan must be in place to guide the go-live process. This plan should outline all the necessary steps, timelines, and responsibilities, and should be regularly reviewed and updated as needed. It should also include contingency plans for potential roadblocks or unexpected events. One of the key aspects of the go-live process is the cutover phase, which involves transitioning from the old system to the new one. To minimize downtime and business impact, it is crucial to have a seamless cutover. This requires meticulous attention to detail and thorough testing to identify and troubleshoot any potential issues before they arise.

Effective Communication

Additionally, effective communication and coordination among all stakeholders is vital during the go-live process. This includes not only the project team and IT personnel, but also end-users, customers, and other relevant parties. Keeping everyone informed and involved in the process can help mitigate confusion and ensure a successful transition. The go-live process is a crucial milestone in any project or system implementation, and it demands careful planning and coordination. By having a well-defined plan, a seamless cutover, and effective communication, organizations can maximize the chances of a successful launch and minimize any negative impact on their operations.

Beyond The Horizon

Your journey doesn’t end with migration. It is just the beginning of a continuous process. Ongoing monitoring and management are crucial for maintaining optimal cloud performance and ensuring maximum security. Partnering with a managed service provider makes this journey smoother. Most offer a range of managed service packages that are tailored to your specific needs. They can provide continuous monitoring to identify any potential issues, proactive problem resolution to minimize downtime, and ongoing optimization to keep your cloud environment running at its best.

The Next Step

Embracing the cloud can unlock significant benefits for your IBM i environment. Enhanced security, agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are just a few. While the process may seem complex, remember, you don’t have to go it alone. Partnering with a trusted expert like Meridian IT ensures a smooth, successful, and ultimately empowering cloud migration journey.

Take the first step towards a brighter future for your IBM i systems. Contact Meridian IT today and let us guide you on your cloud adventure!

Tom Horan is a Vice President of Cloud and Managed Services Sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

