How IBM i Users Can Compete In The Digital Era With Composable Commerce

Nichole Ballesteros

The recently launched LANSA Composable Commerce offers IBM i users a way to keep pace with rapidly evolving e-commerce demands while maintaining their trusted backend systems. Read on to explore this new solution from the modernization experts at LANSA.

IBM i has long been the backbone of critical business applications. It holds decades of proven business logic and accurate data to manage everything from inventory and pricing to order processing and fulfillment. When companies first expanded into e-commerce, LANSA made it possible to extend this stability and intelligence to the web. With LANSA Commerce Edition, storefronts are integrated seamlessly with IBM i, bringing this real-time data and workflow directly online for a smooth e-commerce experience.

But commerce has advanced. Today’s buyers expect more than simple online ordering – they want fast, seamless, and intuitive shopping experiences across every device. Beyond that, businesses must remain agile enough to support new payment methods, connect with emerging channels, deliver smarter shopping options, provide richer personalization, and even adopt AI to increase efficiency. Traditional, tightly coupled storefronts that once worked well can no longer keep up with this pace of change.

To stay competitive, IBM i users need an approach that lets them adapt continuously while maintaining the backend systems they already trust. With that in mind, LANSA evolved its e-commerce solution and introduced Composable Commerce.

Advancing E‑Commerce for IBM i

LANSA Composable Commerce enables IBM i users to deliver modern e-commerce experiences while avoiding costly replatforming and redevelopment. It keeps IBM i as the operational core for trusted data and workflows while decoupling the frontend through APIs. This modular architecture makes it possible to build a flexible storefront ecosystem – adding, swapping, or upgrading services like checkout, personalization, analytics, marketing programs, or customer support without rebuilding the entire site or touching backend logic.

To help users launch quickly, LANSA Composable Commerce includes a pre-built React storefront. It clearly presents your catalog, makes navigation intuitive, and streamlines checkout while connecting directly to IBM i for live data. It supports multiple languages and currencies for global reach. Built to perform, the storefront loads quickly, ranks well in search engines, and is fully accessible on any device.

Watch the webinar to see the storefront in action.

A Cloud-Ready Architecture That Scales With Your Needs

LANSA Composable Commerce is cloud-ready and scalable, so it grows seamlessly alongside your business, handling higher traffic and new markets without added complexity. For example, you can deploy the storefront layer in the cloud on platforms like AWS or Azure while keeping IBM i on-premise, or use containerized services like Docker or Kubernetes to scale individual components. Hybrid architectures are also supported, where APIs connect IBM i to cloud-hosted services to improve speed and availability for customers across different regions.

Beyond the included storefront, you can compose the rest of the commerce solution to fit your needs. Add a promotions engine that updates discounts instantly, loyalty and subscription services to deepen customer engagement, or AI-driven product recommendations to improve relevance. You could integrate marketplace connections to expand your reach, advanced analytics for deeper insights into buyer behavior, specialized workflows for B2B buyers, or even tax and compliance services for cross-border selling. Each component works independently, allowing you to evolve any part of the experience as your business and customer expectations change.

The Smarter Way Forward For IBM i e‑Commerce

LANSA Composable Commerce replaces rigid, all-in-one platforms with a modular approach that helps IBM i users deliver better buyer experiences, respond faster to market changes, and scale without disruption. It extends the value of a stable backend into a modern, high-performing storefront — without the cost or complexity of replatforming.

See how quickly you can deliver a more dynamic storefront experience without changing what already works in IBM i. Read more about LANSA Composable Commerce in the blog and watch the webinar to see the storefront in action and explore customization options. If you have any questions, you can always contact sales@lansa.com.

Start Building Your Ideal e-Commerce Experience

Ready to create the perfect e-commerce experience for your business? Talk to a LANSA representative today and start a free proof of concept based on your requirements. Submit this form to get started.

Nichole Ballesteros is marketing manager at LANSA.

This content is sponsored by LANSA.

