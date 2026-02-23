Why Logical Replication Has Become The New Standard for IBM i HA/DR

Ash Giddings

In IBM i environments, data is not simply something applications use. For many organizations, particularly in manufacturing, finance, distribution, retail, and government, the data is the business. Orders, invoices, inventory positions, compliance records, and customer histories exist nowhere else. If that data is unavailable, inconsistent, or unrecoverable, the business does not just suffer a slowdown. It stops.

This reality has always been understood within the IBM i community. What has changed is the level of assurance now expected around data protection, recoverability, and governance. High availability and disaster recovery are no longer judged by whether data is replicated, but by whether the business can be confidently restarted on that data.

That shift has important implications for how HA/DR is implemented, and it highlights growing differences between hardware or disk-based replication approaches and logical replication solutions such as Maxava HA.

Understanding What Is Being Replicated

Replication is often discussed as if all methods are functionally equivalent. In practice, the level at which replication occurs fundamentally determines what is being protected.

Disk-based protection tends to operate at the block level. It copies blocks of disk without understanding their meaning. From the storage subsystem’s perspective, a partially committed transaction and a fully completed one are indistinguishable. Everything is reduced to raw data movement.

Logical replication solutions like Maxava HA operate at the IBM i transaction and object level. They understand journals, commitment control, and the sequence of database changes that represent real business activity.

For organizations whose business value is embodied in transactional accuracy, this distinction is critical. Data that exists in an inconsistent state is not merely damaged; it undermines trust in the system. A recovery that completes technically but leaves financial, operational, or regulatory data in question is not a recovery at all.

With the aid of in-built, flexible audits, logical replication ensures that when systems are started after a role swap, the data reflects a known, consistent point in time that the business can rely on.

Application Context And Business Continuity

IBM i applications are rarely isolated. They are ecosystems of tightly integrated components, where database files, programs, IFS content, and system configuration elements must align precisely.

Hardware-based replication has no awareness of these relationships. It does not know which objects define a business application or which components must be synchronized together to preserve operational integrity. The storage layer treats all data equally, even though the business does not.

Maxava HA is application aware by design. It allows IBM i administrators to define replication in terms of business applications, ensuring that the full operational context is preserved.

When a role swap occurs, this awareness directly supports business continuity. Applications start, users connect, and transactions resume on data that the organization can trust. Without that trust, availability is meaningless.

Ownership of Recovery Is Ownership Of Risk

In many enterprises, external disk is owned by storage or infrastructure teams rather than IBM i administrators. This separation can create a disconnect between responsibility and control.

IBM i teams are accountable for uptime, data integrity, and recovery outcomes. Yet they may not have direct insight into replication behavior, configuration changes, or failure modes occurring at the hardware layer.

Logical replication solutions like Maxava HA keep recovery control aligned with accountability. IBM i professionals can monitor replication health, investigate exceptions, and execute role swaps using platform-native tools and concepts.

When data represents the core of the business, delegating recovery visibility to another team introduces unwanted risk and complexity.

Data Recoverability And Regulatory Expectations

Regulatory and industry frameworks worldwide are placing increasing emphasis on operational resilience. Compliance requirements across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other regulated sectors now extend beyond data protection to demonstrable recoverability.

Auditors, regulators, and governance bodies are no longer satisfied with confirmation that replication processes are active. They expect verifiable evidence that systems can be recovered, applications can operate as intended, and data integrity can be validated under real-world recovery conditions.

Disk-based protection alone provides limited assurance in this context. Successful block replication does not confirm that business services can be restarted, dependencies resolved, or transactional integrity maintained on the target system.

Maxava HA enables organizations to actively validate recovery procedures, generate audit-ready evidence, and demonstrate compliance with measurable confidence. In today’s risk landscape, the ability to prove recoverability is becoming as critical as recoverability itself.

Practicing Recovery Protects The Business

Many outages expose a hard truth. Recovery procedures that have never been tested under realistic conditions are rarely reliable.

Hardware-based HA/DR can discourage regular testing because in some instances, role swaps can be disruptive or difficult to reverse. As a result, recovery plans remain theoretical until a real failure occurs.

Logical replication with Maxava HA supports planned, repeatable, and reversible role swaps. With simulated role swap capabilities built in, IBM i teams can practice recovery without jeopardizing production, ensuring that staff know what to do and that business-critical data is as expected.

For organizations whose operations depend entirely on their IBM i data, this ability to rehearse recovery is not optional.

Visibility Into Data Integrity

From a business perspective, silent data issues are often more dangerous than outages. Data that appears available but is incomplete or inconsistent can drive incorrect decisions, failed processes, and regulatory exposure.

Because hardware-based replication lacks awareness of IBM i objects and applications, it can mask these issues until users attempt to run critical workloads.

Maxava HA provides visibility at the level that matters, the data and applications that represent the business itself. Issues are detected early and often fixed autonomously without impacting the user community.

Aligning HA/DR With Business Reality

In IBM i environments, data is not a supporting component. It is the system of record, and the foundation of core daily operations.

High availability strategies that treat data as interchangeable blocks can struggle to meet modern expectations around integrity, compliance, and confidence. Logical replication solutions like Maxava HA align more closely with how IBM i systems are built and how businesses actually depend on them.

For IBM i shops reviewing their HA/DR approach, the essential question is no longer whether data is replicated. It is whether the business can continue, confidently and verifiably, on that data when it matters most.

That distinction is now defining effective high availability on IBM i.

Ash Giddings is a product manager at Maxava and an IBM Champion.

