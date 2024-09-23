Hybrid Cloud For Disaster Recovery: Ensuring Business Continuity

Tom Horan

In today’s environment, businesses face numerous threats that can disrupt operations and cause financial losses. Disaster recovery planning is crucial for maintaining business continuity. While traditional on-premises solutions have been standard, hybrid cloud offers a more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective alternative.

Benefits Of Hybrid Cloud for Disaster Recovery

Hybrid cloud combines on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure, offering several key benefits:

Increased Availability and Resilience: A hybrid cloud environment significantly boosts the availability and resilience of IT systems. This architecture provides built-in redundancy and failover capabilities, ensuring critical applications experience minimal downtime. By replicating vital applications and data to the cloud, businesses can maintain seamless operations even if their on-premises data center encounters failures, power outages, or natural disasters. This dual capability ensures business continuity and minimizes the risks associated with unexpected disruptions.

Adopting a hybrid cloud model for disaster recovery offers a blend of reliability, flexibility, cost efficiency, and security. By integrating the strengths of both on-premises and cloud environments, businesses can create a resilient IT infrastructure capable of withstanding a wide range of challenges and ensuring continuous operations.

Role Of Managed Services In Disaster Recovery

Implementing a hybrid cloud disaster recovery solution can be complex. Partnering with a managed service provider simplifies the process. Managed service providers offer:

Disaster Recovery Planning and Assessment: This involves developing comprehensive plans tailored to your business requirements. These plans aim to minimize downtime and data loss while ensuring business continuity. The process includes assessing potential risks, identifying critical applications, and determining the most effective recovery strategies. Our team conducts detailed assessments to understand your organization’s unique needs. We then create customized disaster recovery plans that address these specific challenges.

Hybrid cloud is a powerful solution for ensuring business continuity during disasters. It improves availability, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and data protection. Partnering with a managed service provider like Meridian IT Inc. can streamline the process and ensure successful implementation.

Meridian IT Inc. specializes in managed services for IBM i environments, offering comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, including hybrid cloud implementations. Contact us today to protect your business from disruptions and ensure continuity.

Tom Horan is a vice president of cloud and managed services sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

